Gymnast Simone Biles CONFIRMS split with Stacey Ervin Jr after three years of dating: It was for the best

In a recent interview, athlete Simone Biles made some new revelations about her three-year-long relationship with gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr, admitting that the duo split ways in March this year. She also touched base on the impact of Coronavirus on the Olympics.

Gymnast Simone Biles confirmed her split from boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. While chatting on exploring her resilience and talking about the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the Olympics, the 23-year-old revealed to Vogue that she and her boyfriend of three years called it quits in early March. "It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," the four-time gold medalist told the publication. "But it was for the best.”

Biles' confirmation of their breakup comes months after fans noticed that Stacey Ervin Jr did not wish Biles on her birthday in March. However, Biles marked her special day on Instagram, writing, “okuuuuurrr ready for my jordan year! 23.” The couple was last seen celebrating the holidays together, including Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve in Belize.

Simone took her love with Ervin Jr public in 2017, writing, “always smiling with you,” in a caption for a photo on Instagram with the former athlete. Since making their relationship Instagram official, the pair continued to rave about one another with a constant feed of PDA posts. Biles previously declared Ervin the “man of her dreams,” and wrote in January, “I’m excited to love you for a very long time.”

Prior to the split, Biles had been busy prepping for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Biles resumed training in mid-May after the World Champions Centre reopened, according to Vogue.

In February 2020, the athlete tweeted out a video of herself performing a Yurchenko double pike—a move that has never been performed by a female gymnast in a competition, according to The Washington Post. It’s named after Natalia Yurchenko, a Russian gymnast who performed the stunt in the 1980s. “In gymnastics, almost everything has been done so when you push boundaries there is a risk factor—risk vs. reward," she told People magazine in March. "Gymnastics can be a dangerous sport so you have to be smart. I’m glad I have great coaches that guide me, help me be creative and push those boundaries,” the athlete added.

