Gypsy Rose Blanchard And Family Sue Content Creator April Johns For Fraud, Defamation, And Breach Of Contract

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, alongside her family, has sued content creator April Johns for fraud, defamation, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment.

The 32-year-old, who was released from prison in December 2023 after pleading guilty and serving a sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, allegedly linked up with Johns, aka Franchesca Macelli, shortly after she arrived at Chillicothe Correctional, per documents obtained by The Blast. The two reportedly had a professional agreement in place, which Gypsy is suing Johns for defying. More details are below!

Why is Gypsy Rose Blanchard suing April Johns?

As per the official complaint filed by Gypsy and obtained by the aforementioned outlet, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, her father Rod Blanchard, and stepmother Kristy were contacted by a woman calling herself Franchesca Macelli (real name April Johns), seeking the rights to produce media projects on Gypsy via Mad Ginger Entertainment (Johns’ production house). Per the suit, Franchesca/April allegedly posed as a budding producer, claiming she had the required experience as well as the resources in the entertainment industry. Johns reportedly claimed she could produce media content that would be “financially beneficial” to Gypsy and her family.

At the time when Franchesca approached Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her family, Gypsy was serving her sentence in jail and had little formal education given her history of abuse at the hands of her mother. She apparently ended up signing a contract with Johns, and the parties had several conversations about the circumstances of the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard. The documents, per Blast, also note that Gypsy, Rod, and Kristy provided Johns with her criminal case catalog, including “crime scene photos, police videos, court transcripts, family photos/videos, and Gypsy’s private, protected medical records,” to serve as her research for the media production that never materialized.

In 2019, Gypsy and her family cut ties with Franchesca. However, the filing by the Blanchard family states that the latter continued making content about Gypsy’s case in the form of “posts, comments, videos, podcasts, interviews, etc., on numerous social media platforms,” falsely claiming to have the full/true story on Gypsy. Hence, the Blanchard clan is suing April/Franchesca for the abovementioned violations.

April/Franchesca allegedly falsely accused the Blanchards of stalking and harassing her

In the lawsuit, the Blanchard family alleges Johns of falsely accusing them of stalking and harassing her and encouraging others to do so as well. “She has stated that she is in fear that someone ‘will take her out,’” the lawsuit reads. “She presents no evidence to back up the assertions that she is either being stalked or that the plaintiffs are encouraging such behavior.”

The Blanchard family is seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary and permanent injunction against Johns, per the lawsuit. They are also seeking unspecified damages as compensation for Johns’ alleged offenses, USA Today reports.

