Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Why She Decided to Be Public With Her Private Life; Says 'I Can't Live Like That'

Life after prison has not been very easy for Gypsy Rose Blanchard it seems. The former inmate made an appearance on Good Morning America on May 30th and spoke about her experience ever since coming out of prison in December of 2023.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was arrested back in 2016 along with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn for the second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee who abused her. Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen by Proxy which meant her mother made up medical complications and forced her to get surgeries and other treatment Gypsy did not need. After getting out of jail last December, Gypsy has been pretty open about her life online.

Gypsy talked about the backlash she has been getting online

During her interview with Juju Chang on Good Morning America on May 30, Gypsy said that she wants to be able to post on social media just like everyone else, without worrying about how others might view her. She also said that people want her to be a perfect victim, which she is not. "In their mind, the perfect victim would have died. And so now that I survived and the perpetrator of the abuse is the one that died, then I'm getting the hate," she said about the backlash she ha faced after sharing her life online.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard married Ryan Anderson when she was in prison and the couple split just a few months after she got out of prison. After that, she got back together with her ex-fiance Ken Urker. This has also sparked a lot of controversy online as people are constantly talking about her love life.

Gypsy also opened up about her recent Mother’s Day post

Gypsy also opened up about the hate she received after her recent Mother’s Day post on social media. On Good Morning America, Gypsy said that due to her past, no matter what she does or says about a mother figure will get her hate. She said that she made the post because she wanted to honor her mother’s memory and acknowledge her. She talked about how she goes through guilt on a regular basis and how there is no running away from that. However, she also added, “But I don’t know if people want me to crawl up in a ball and just start crying all the time? I can’t live that way. I have to heal myself.”

In the now-deleted Tik-Tok video that Blanchard posted on Mother’s Day, she talked about how her own “biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother's Day and what I choose to feel on Mother's Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her.” She added that she thinks about all the good times she spent with her, and thinks of her as a person instead of what she did to her. She said that even though her mother was not a good mother, “she was still my mom so what I choose to feel about her, whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment — whatever. That's mine to feel.”

