Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals Daughter Aurora's THIS Personality Trait Matches Her And Ken Urker

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has recently spoken out about her newborn baby, Aurora, and the personality traits she has already started to exhibit.

Talking before the second season premiere of Life After Lockup, the 33-year-old revealed to People that her baby, born this year, is already beginning to show personality traits similar to both her and her boyfriend, Ken Urker.

Blanchard said, "I can see some of both me and Ken's stubbornness, which is not a bad thing. I think, because like whenever she wants to be held, she's firm on it. Whenever she's hungry or anything else, she's firm on it, and that's part of her little personality that we're starting to see."

Blanchard mentioned that Aurora has a strong will, especially when she is held or hungry. She said her daughter was cuddly and affectionate, with early indications of a warm nature.

"She just started smiling a little bit here and there. She definitely loves to cuddle. She's a cuddle bug," Blanchard added.

In terms of physical similarity, Blanchard conceded that Aurora resembles Urker more. After comparing baby pictures, she saw the remarkable resemblance. "Honestly, I think Ken. I looked at a picture of Ken when he was a baby, and they look a lot alike," she said.

Advertisement

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard gave birth to Aurora on January 1. While Blanchard starts this new stage of motherhood, she still keeps recording her life after prison in Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup. The show's second season will air on March 10 on Lifetime.