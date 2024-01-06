Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals she had 250 men propose to her; here's why she picked her husband Ryan Anderson

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of mental illness and murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the ex-felon who spent eight years in prison for persuading her then-boyfriend Nicholas aka Nick Godejohn into murdering her mother walked out of prison on December 28.

Charged with second-degree murder, Gypsy committed the crime after being subjected to physical and psychological abuse by her mother for several years. Gypsy’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who was murdered in 2015, was a perpetrator of Munchausen by proxy with Gypsy being the victim of her mother's psychological condition.

Nonetheless, Gypsy served her time in prison and is now out in the world trying to navigate her newfound freedom. With her recently acquired independence, Gypsy also seems to have found fame. On one hand, she has her documentary, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, airing on TV. On the other hand, she has multiple interviews lined up with almost every major media outlet.

In one such media interaction, Gypsy shared interesting details about her dating life in prison. Here's everything we know so far.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie's brother James Haven admits to feeling protective of her children after split from Brad Pitt; says he altered his life to be 'present' for them

Gypsy Blanchard claims she had over 250 men propose to her in prison

Gypsy Blanchard spent the past eight years of her life in prison for her part in her mother's murder in 2015.

Advertisement

While some might think Gypsy had people running in opposite directions from her given her murder charges, the case was quite the opposite. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gypsy revealed that she had more than 250 men reach out to her from all countries, wanting to date her while she was behind bars.

Gypsy, 32, was asked by ET’s Rachel Smith, “How many men wrote to you wanting to date you while you were in prison?” to which Gypsy replied, “A lot.”

Smith then proceeded to ask Gypsy for an estimated figure. This is when Gypsy revealed, “Over 250”

A colleague of Smith from ET then queried Gypsy about the names of countries that men would write her letters from to which Gypsy replied, “From all countries, Italy, Germany…”

What made Gypsy choose Ryan Anderson among the crowd of men

In the same interview with ET, Gypsy opened up about what set her husband Ryan Anderson apart from all men. “Ryan’s from Louisiana. He's from Louisiana and I'm originally from Louisiana so I saw that and I’m kinda like hey, someone from my home state. We probably have a lot in common,” Gypsy said.

“I wrote him a letter back, and we became friends and then of course more than friends, and then now we're married,” she added, which left her husband Ryan blushing.

Ryan Anderson, who was sitting right beside Gypsy Blanchard was asked, “How many women have tried to pursue you Ryan, now that you're with Gypsy?” to which he simply said, “I hadn't even given it any thought. Look at this beautiful woman I’m sitting next to.” Gypsy later disclosed that her husband is, in fact, receiving a significant amount of female attention, but she hits the block button every time. Ryan chimed in, “And I just let her. I’m like, go for it.”

Gypsy and Ryan got married in 2022 while Gypsy was still behind bars serving her sentence.

Saying that both Gypsy and Ryan have become a hot commodity since they put themselves out in the world won't be an exaggeration at all.

ALSO READ: Duos who stole the show in 2023; featuring Barbie & Ken, Bill & Frank, and more