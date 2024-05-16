Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals Shocking Ways She Made DIY Makeup In Her Jailhouse; Says It Was 'Burning' Her Eyes

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, has been hitting headlines since the day of her release from prison. Many people on social media have been talking about her and the case she was involved in.

People are interested in knowing Blanchard, may that be her love life or her recent nose job. She took to her TikTok and shared an insight about the DIY makeup she used while in prison.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares about her DIY makeup

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared a couple of videos on her TikTok handle on May 15. She shared the makeup secrets she implemented during her time in prison.

In the first video titled “GRWM Part 1”, the 32-year-old confessed to initially having a hard time experimenting with her appearance. She said that her history with makeup is not that of a long one, before entering prison she was not allowed to wear makeup.

Blanchard revealed that when she was in county jail, she wanted to look presentable as she had court appearances coming up.

The 32-year-old added that she had to make her own makeup. To do that, she took a toothpaste and broke an ink pen apart, mixed it together to form a mascara. She would apply that with a toothbrush.

Blanchard opened up about the minty sensation she felt in her eyes after its application. She said, “Now as you could imagine, oh my God. The minty freshness that was on my eyeballs was burning my eyes, but I wanted to look decent and presentable, so I just did it.”

Seems like her creativity was sparked as she revealed how she made her eyeshadow. The 32-year-old added that she would use coffee grounds as her eyeshadow due to its powder-like characteristics.

What was in the second part of the TikTok video?

In the second part of the video series, Blanchard spoke about taking her stress out on her hair while being in prison.

Captioning the video as, “GRWM part 2 woman empowerment," Blanchard added, “A little-known fact about me is that when I get super stressed out, I take it out on my hair. So, they don’t have scissors in prison.”

She continued, “So I would take toenail clippers and I’d go in the shower, and the more stressed out I’d be, I would take the toenail clippers and start clipping off more and more of my hair."

The 32-year-old also spoke about the reason she went under the knife to get a nose job done in April.

Blanchard revealed that the bump on her nose was due to genetics from her paternal side of the family. She did not feel like it was a “feminine nose” and it was her insecurity. She also revealed that she was teased about her nose.

Blanchard expressed her not wanting to get another plastic surgery as she is very happy with her body. She said, “I would not change anything about myself — anything else about myself other than the nose job that I had, and I’m done.”

