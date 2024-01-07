Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she had a 'very small' wedding in prison; reveals to 'redo wedding' in future

This article has mentions of murder and abuse

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who went to prison in 2015 for the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, got married in prison to her now-husband Ryan Anderson. But now that she is a free woman, she wants to have a bigger wedding and reception with all their friends and family present.

When and how did Gypsy Rose get married?

Gypsy Rose went to prison for murdering her mother, who subjected her to Munchausen by Proxy most of her life. In 2020, a special education teacher, Ryan Anderson, saw her story and contacted her via a letter. The two of them fell in love when Gypsy was still serving her sentence, and they got married in a very small ceremony on 21st July 2022 while she was still in jail.

Gypsy, who was freed from prison just about a week ago, told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that she would like to redo her wedding ceremony. She said that their wedding was "very, very small, we didn't have any guests" and that it was for her husband who really wanted to get married.

Gypsy mentioned that their prison wedding was just for them and for their promises and vows to each other. But she wants a wedding party where they can celebrate with people who love them. They want to have a "reception, like a slash redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything, because we deserve that."

What does Ryan Anderson think about their marriage?

Ryan Anderson told PEOPLE that Gypsy had some conflict about getting married. He said that everyone told her not to get married right away, to get out of prison, and to have some life experience on her own before settling down. But even though those words weighed down on her, she eventually decided to go ahead with the wedding because she wanted to get married to Ryan and have kids in the future.

Anderson also said that Gypsy's stepmother, Kristy, was against the two of them getting married in prison. So much so that even two days before the couple's wedding, she had told Gypsy not to proceed. Even though she had met Ryan before and liked him, she was unsure about their decision to marry while Gypsy was still in prison.

But Gypsy told Ryan that the only person whose opinion mattered to her was her father, Rob Blanchard, and that if he told her not to get married, she would not. But Ryan asked Rob for his opinion, and he agreed. Ryan said, "I got her dad's approval, and it was, 'Let's get married.' It was just one of those things. We got married, and now married, she can come home to me, and we can start her life."

The two of them are really excited about their journey together. Ryan had picked Gypsy up from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri when she got released, and the two of them seemed like a really happy couple enjoying their life. The people are really glad to see the two of them on Gypsy's Instagram.

