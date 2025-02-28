Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Says She Is 'Relieved' Her Kid with Ken Urker Is a Girl; 'Don't Know What to Do with a Little Boy'

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who recently became a new mother, seems to be fully prepared for her motherhood journey. Ahead of the release of Life After Lockup Season 2, she shared how “relieved” she felt about giving birth to a baby girl.

In a conversation with People magazine, Blanchard said, “I kind of feel a little bit more relieved that we had a girl because I don't know what to do with a little boy.”

She added, “I'm a girly girl myself, so all the pink and ruffles and stuff like that—that's my area of expertise.”

Blanchard expressed that, despite the complicated relationship she had with her own mother, she believes there is “something special about a mother-and-daughter relationship.” She feels “blessed” to experience that bond with her daughter, as she did not have it with her own mother.

The ex-convict shared that it was “nice” to simply embrace the role of a mother and witness firsthand what motherhood is supposed to be like.

When asked whether she would carry any positive aspects from her relationship with her mother into her own parenting, Blanchard admitted that her past dynamic with her mother does not cross her mind now that she has become a mother herself. However, when it does, it is not in a positive light.

She told the outlet, “I haven't even gotten to a point where I can honestly give you an answer and say I could bring that to my relationship with my daughter.” She added that there was “nothing” she could think of, calling it a tragic but truthful reality.

For those unfamiliar, Blanchard and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, welcomed their daughter, Aurora, in December 2024.

Viewers can catch the Season 2 premiere of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup on March 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.