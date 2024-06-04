Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Details About First Night She Was Released From Prison; 'We Got to Consummate...'

Since Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, 32, has been out of prison, netizens' fascination with her private life has grown stronger and stronger.

The ex-convict who was behind bars was freed in 2023 after serving eight years in prison. A new series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, was released, which gives a sneak peek into Blanchard’s life. In the series, an interesting revelation was made by her ex-husband Ryan Anderson and Gypsy after the time she was released from jail.

What did Gypsy Rose Blanchard do after being released from Jail?

In the series, the viewers were taken back to December 2023, when she was freed from captivity. As per People, Gypsy’s now-separated husband, Ryan Andreson, can be seen going to Chillicothe, Missouri Prison, where she spent her jail time.

The pair spent the night with each other in a hotel. The next morning, the ex-couple headed to meet the Blanchard family.

Before going to meet the family, a producer od the show asked both individuals about the night they spent and how was it for them. Anderson said, “Great, we got to love on each other.” Gypsy replied that they had to consummate their marriage. Anderson responded while laughing, “We did get to do that. She was so nervous."

The wedding bells rang for the ex-couple in July 2022. The pair got separated after staying with each other for around three months in Louisiana after Blanchard was out of prison. In a twist of events, as per Blanchard's revelation, she got back with her ex-fiance Ken Urker. He will also be featured in the series, per the publication.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard opens up about receiving hate

On May 30, Gypsy opened up about receiving hate to Juju Chang on Good Morning America.

Blanchard shared that she is facing backlash for sharing her private life on social media. She expressed that, just like everyone else, she also wants to do those things without worrying about other people’s judgments.

The 32-year-old said that people want her to be a perfect victim, which she is not. She added, “In their mind, the perfect victim would have died. And so now that I survived and the perpetrator of the abuse is the one that died, then I’m getting the hate.”

Blanchard continues to be the buzz in the media, as her series is being talked about by the people. Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up can be watched every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

