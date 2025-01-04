Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Postpartum Update After Welcoming Her First Baby: 'Feeling More Energized'

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is documenting her postpartum journey on Instagram. The new mom, 33, shared a selfie of her upper body on the social media platform on Friday, January 3, writing over it, "Almost a week postpartum."

"Feeling more energized," she added.

Blanchard welcomed her and boyfriend Ken Urker’s daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, on December 28, the same day she was released from prison a year ago for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy-Rose, for those unaware, was a victim of her mother’s Munchausen by proxy syndrome, which led her to be subjected to unnecessary medical procedures throughout her childhood, culminating in her planning her mother's killing.

Blanchard shared the meaning of her daughter’s name with People in December, saying both she and Urker are fascinated by the Northern Lights, the proper term for which is Aurora Borealis.

"I think it was maybe in 2018, we wrote each other’s future kid’s name on pieces of paper, and Aurora is what we both picked without even knowing the other was picking it."

Blanchard and Urker, 31, were previously engaged in 2018 but split, after which she went on to marry her now ex-husband, Ryan Anderson.

Urker announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy days after her birth. "Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all," he captioned an Instagram post of him looking lovingly at their daughter in Blanchard’s arms.

Before welcoming their first child, Blanchard spoke to People about the kind of life she wishes to give her daughter and how she plans for her relationship with her child to be different from the one she had with her mother.

"All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she expressed.

Blanchard also shared that raising a family is something she considers a personal achievement because her mother told her she would never have that in her life. "I thank God every day that I am now having this second chance at life with a kid of my own," the My Time to Stand author noted.

