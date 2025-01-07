Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Why She Won’t Be Posting Pictures of Daughter Aurora: 'We Value Her Privacy and Safety'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently shared via Instagram that she will not post pictures of her newborn daughter, Aurora, out of respect for her privacy and safety, thanking fans for their support.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard had a disappointing update for fans waiting to get a glimpse of her newborn daughter, Aurora Urker, on Monday, January 6. Taking to her Instagram stories, the new mom, 33, shared that she won’t be uploading her infant’s pictures on social media to respect her privacy and safety.
“To everyone asking, no, I will not be posting pictures of Aurora. I understand everyone’s excitement, and we appreciate the support, but we value the privacy and safety of our daughter. We continue to express love towards our supporters and thank you for following our journey,” Blanchard shared.
Aurora’s arrival was announced by her father, Blanchard’s boyfriend, Ken Urker, on New Year’s Day via an Instagram post. Urker shared a photo of the three of them in a hospital, seemingly shortly after welcoming their girl. People soon reported that the pair had welcomed their daughter on December 28, the same day Blanchard was released from prison in 2023 after serving time for her mom’s 2015 killing
Blanchard’s mother, Dee Blanchard, for those who may not know, suffered from Munchausen by proxy, which led her to subject her daughter to numerous unwarranted medical procedures, prompting her to orchestrate her murder.
Blanchard first announced her pregnancy with Urker’s baby in July on YouTube. In a subsequent interview with Good Morning America, Blanchard said she hopes to give her child everything her own mother deprived her of, including small and major milestones ranging from learning to ride a bike to going on a first date.
In a 2024 interview with People, Blanchard revealed both she and Urker are fascinated by the northern lights, the official term for which is Aurora Borealis, which inspired their then-soon-to-be-born child’s name.
