Gypsy Rose Blanchard Welcomes Daughter With Ken Urker One Year After Release From Prison; Details

Life came full circle for Gypsy Rose Blanchard on December 28, 2024, when she gave birth to her and her boyfriend, Ken Urker’s daughter on the same day she was released from prison the previous year.

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star, 33, and Urker welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, at 9:48 a.m. on the aforementioned date. Their girl, per People, weighed 6 lbs and 5 oz at the time of birth, indicating her perfect health.

Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen by proxy, spent 8 years in prison for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee, who subjected her to years of painful medical procedures despite her perfectly good health.

Urker, 31, announced Aurora’s arrival on Wednesday, January 1, by posting an Instagram picture of Blanchard holding her in the hospital as he leaned in to get a better look at their little bundle of joy. “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all,” he wrote in the caption.

Earlier in December, Blanchard discussed the reason behind the couple choosing their then-soon-to-be-born daughter’s name as Aurora, saying both she and her boyfriend fancy the Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis. Blanchard, who was previously engaged to Urker in 2018 but then split, said, “I think it was maybe in 2018, we wrote each other’s future kids’ names on pieces of paper, and Aurora is what we both picked without even knowing each other was picking it.”

Blanchard shared that she and Urker have plans to see the Northern Lights someday — maybe after she is off parole. “We’re going to go to Sweden.”

Blanchard and Urker first shared their pregnancy news in July, soon after they got back together following the former’s separation from her now ex-husband, Ryan Anderson. The immediate succession of Blanchard's separation announcement and pregnancy raised questions about the father of her then-unborn child, which Blanchard cleared on November 5.

Taking a prenatal paternity test, she revealed Urker to be her baby’s father.

The same month, Blanchard, who recently released her memoir My Time to Stand, told People that she was excited to begin her motherhood journey and give her daughter all the love and happiness she never knew growing up.

As for her future with Urker, Blanchard said that though they have discussed getting married, being parents is their first priority at the moment.

Blanchard and Anderson’s divorce was finalized on December 9.

