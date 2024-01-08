Gypsy Rose Blanchard's now husband reveals his quick marriage proposal; Deets inside
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's husband Ryan Anderson recalls his quick marriage proposal to Gypsy in prison after just 3 months; the couple wed behind bars in 2021 as they adjust to married life while incarcerated.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life story captured national attention when she was convicted for her role in the 2015 murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Now serving 10 years for second-degree murder, Gypsy has found love behind bars with fellow inmate Ryan Anderson. Here's a look at their whirlwind romance and marriage.
According to exclusive reports by TMZ, Gypsy and Ryan's relationship began in 2020 at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri where they are both serving time. Ryan proposed to Gypsy just three months into their relationship in February 2021 in a romantic gesture inside the prison visiting room.
Speaking to Hello Magazine, Gypsy said of the proposal "It was very sweet. We were sitting together and he just pulled out the ring...I started crying, of course. I couldn't believe it was happening". Gypsy was 25 at the time and Ryan 30. They wed that November in a small prison ceremony.
Adjusting to Married Life Behind Bars
In an interview with People, Gypsy opened up about the challenges of being newlyweds while incarcerated. "We don't get as much time together as a normal married couple...but we try to make the most of the time we do have," she said. She noted writing letters and daily phone calls help maintain their bond.
Gypsy also told People about looking forward to simple pleasures like cooking together when they're released. "Just being able to sit down and have a meal together as husband and wife is something we really want," she said. Their wedding was a rare moment of joy amidst their prison sentences.
ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals she had 250 men propose to her; here's why she picked her husband Ryan Anderson
Hopes for the Future
Both Gypsy and Ryan are eligible for parole in the coming years. In her People interview, Gypsy expressed hope that upon release they can "live as normal of a life as we can" and one day start a family of their own. Only time will tell if their love can withstand the challenges of marriage behind bars.
ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals how she changed in prison; Exploring the sneak peek of her new interview
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's whirlwind romance with fellow inmate Ryan Anderson is a unique love story that has blossomed in unconventional circumstances. Though their relationship faces obstacles, it's clear they find comfort in one another during incarceration with dreams of a life together outside of prison.
ALSO READ: Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard shoot at her mom 10 years before her murder? Here's what happened
Star
Dan Levy
The Emmy-winning actor Den Levi said in a recent interview that although he was first nervous about his new cooking show, it ultimately restored his faith in people. At least ten chefs will be featured in the eight-episode unscripted series, sharing their recipes and personal experiences with the audience. Further, con...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more