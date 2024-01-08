Gypsy Rose Blanchard's now husband reveals his quick marriage proposal; Deets inside

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's life story captured national attention when she was convicted for her role in the 2015 murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Now serving 10 years for second-degree murder, Gypsy has found love behind bars with fellow inmate Ryan Anderson. Here's a look at their whirlwind romance and marriage.

According to exclusive reports by TMZ , Gypsy and Ryan's relationship began in 2020 at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri where they are both serving time. Ryan proposed to Gypsy just three months into their relationship in February 2021 in a romantic gesture inside the prison visiting room.

Speaking to Hello Magazine , Gypsy said of the proposal "It was very sweet. We were sitting together and he just pulled out the ring...I started crying, of course. I couldn't believe it was happening". Gypsy was 25 at the time and Ryan 30. They wed that November in a small prison ceremony.

Adjusting to Married Life Behind Bars

In an interview with People , Gypsy opened up about the challenges of being newlyweds while incarcerated. "We don't get as much time together as a normal married couple...but we try to make the most of the time we do have," she said. She noted writing letters and daily phone calls help maintain their bond.

Gypsy also told People about looking forward to simple pleasures like cooking together when they're released. "Just being able to sit down and have a meal together as husband and wife is something we really want," she said. Their wedding was a rare moment of joy amidst their prison sentences.

Hopes for the Future

Both Gypsy and Ryan are eligible for parole in the coming years. In her People interview, Gypsy expressed hope that upon release they can "live as normal of a life as we can" and one day start a family of their own. Only time will tell if their love can withstand the challenges of marriage behind bars.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's whirlwind romance with fellow inmate Ryan Anderson is a unique love story that has blossomed in unconventional circumstances. Though their relationship faces obstacles, it's clear they find comfort in one another during incarceration with dreams of a life together outside of prison.

