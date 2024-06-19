'Habit’: Ariana Grande Claps Back At Criticism About Change In Her Voice Pitch In Viral Video

While Ariana Grande has been impressing many with her dazzling voice, she has also been grabbing the attention of a few who have noticed something peculiar in her voice. As the followers become critics, the Thank U, Next artist shuts them down, putting their utterances to rest.

Grande took to social media, expressing herself once and for all.

Ariana Grande shutting down her voice critics

The star singer recently appeared on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, following which a clip of the interview became a hot topic on social media. A few of Ariana Grande’s followers felt odd about the drastic change in her voice, pointing out her pitch during the discussion with the host.

However, the Yes, And? singer took to social media and addressed all those who were judging her for her voice.

A TikTok user uploaded a video of Grande from the interview while captioning the post, “The Voice Change??”

On Tuesday, June 18, the singer came up with an explanation in a comment on the same post. The pop star stated in the comments that this change in her voice is because of playing the role of Glinda in her upcoming movie Wicked, while maintaining that this is out of "habit.” While clearing the cloud, she also mentioned that she is doing this for her “vocal health.”

“I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing I’m doing,” the We Can’t Be Friends singer stated in her comment while addressing the ones criticizing her by stating that she had always done this.

Ariana Grande during the 2024 Oscars

While the artist had shut down all the judging now, this wasn't the first time she was pointed out by her fans. It was also during the 2024 Oscars when she took to the stage to present alongside Cynthia Erivo, who also happens to be her Wicked co-star.

All the criticism erupted, even after the singer-turned-actress had stated that she had to transform her voice for the role of Glinda during a February appearance on The Zach Sang Show.

While Ariana Grande has been pulled into a lot of harshness, she has continued to work on her new music, towards which her dedicated fans are very inclined.

During her appearance on Podcrushed, the Bloodline singer gave a huge update, and spoke of new music coming out soon, while also stating that maybe it will be a part of the deluxe edition of her album Eternal Sunshine. “I’ve been writing a lot, and maybe there’s more. I want to do a deluxe at some point,” Grande stated.

