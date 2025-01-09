Hacks Star Jean Smart Pleas To Postpone Award Shows Telecasts And Use Resources To Help LA Fire Victims

Jean Smart, known for her work in Hacks, is voicing out in support of the victims who were affected by the ongoing wildfires in and around Los Angeles. On January 8, the actress posted a plea on her Instagram, requesting to halt the Hollywood’s season of celebration.

“I hope any of the networks television the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them,” she wrote. Smart also hoped that they would donate the revenue collected to a good cause and give money to the “victims of fire and the firefighters.”

The actress won the best performance by a female actor in a television series—musical or comedy—for her performance in Hacks at this year’s Golden Globes. However, Hollywood has postponed the Critics Choice Award from January 12 to 26 because the fast-growing fires are wreaking havoc across cities.

The Oscar nominations announcement has also been pushed from January 17 to 19. Earlier this week, the SAG Awards also canceled its live nominations announcement event. Moreover, premieres of films like Unstoppable and The Last Showgirl were also canceled due to cautionary warnings.

The wildfires started on January 7 in the Pacific Palisades, and thousands of constructions have been destroyed, leaving more than 80,000 out of their homes until now.