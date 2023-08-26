'Had a little too much tequila': When Ashton Kutcher revealed how he said 'I love you' to Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, that adorable Hollywood duo, spiced up their love story big time at the Luckiest Girl Alive premiere. Surrounded by all that fancy premiere sparkle, Kunis totally backed up Kutcher's hilarious reveal from his TikTok which surrounded one of their early, candid love confessions to a whole lot of tequila.

Tequila-fueled ding dongs involving Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mila Kunis glorified the humorous anecdote, confirming its authenticity. "Oh, I remember that night," she laughed. She backed Kutcher's tequila-induced declaration of affection post his claim on TikTok, "might have had a little too much tequila." But, intriguingly, Kunis also clarified a small detail that might have gone unnoticed - she was the sober one that night. "I didn't have tequila," she added, chuckling, "I was sober and I was like, 'Oh my god.' It happened, guys."

You could tell that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were totally in sync with each other. Kunis spilled the beans that she was already head over heels for Kutcher when he let out his tipsy confession. The premiere wasn't just about the new movie, it also gave us a peek into Kunis and Kutcher's sweet relationship. It made their journey feel relatable to fans like us.

Kutcher's charming story didn't just stop at the premiere. In a segment from his Peloton running series, Our Future Selves, he chatted with guest Kenny Chesney and brought up the tale again. He grinned while saying, "The first time I told my wife that I love her was while listening to 'You and Tequila.’ Detailing the night in question, Kutcher shared a hilarious twist, “I showed up drunk at her house, at like two in the morning, and I just started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy. And I told her I love her, and she's like, 'Don't say it if you don't mean it. Are you gonna love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?'"

How's the scenario looking right now?

As of August 2023, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are maintaining their relationship with continued happiness. Having exchanged vows in July 2015, they've journeyed together for more than 8 years. The couple has been blessed with two children, and their shared public appearances at various events underscore the strength of their connection. Throughout their time together, their story has been extensively covered by the media, and they've never hesitated to openly share their affection and fondness for each other.

