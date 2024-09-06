Halsey reecntly revealed they found out they were sick during their 28th birthday. In an interview for a cover feature in PAPER Magazine, the pop star spoke about how they have been dealing with their health problems and how it impacted the music on The Great Impersonator.

"I had a tiny little baby and I was on my tour, and it was my 28th birthday when I got the confirmation of my T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder diagnosis,."

Halsey turned to social media to share that they had been diagnosed with lupus and “a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder,” following their June 4 Instagram album announcement this year.

They were at a loss for what to write when they learned about their health, which ultimately affected their creative process. Halsey remarked, "I had to stop pleading with the universe for s---. I had to simply stop because before hearing this record, I could recall being at home and thinking that my partner, my baby, and I had the perfect small family. What subject will I write about? I am at a loss for words."

Hlasey said they always write about conflict, tragedy, and transgressions, and felt like they had nothing to write about. "Yes, the universe was like. How about this?" Halsey also revealed that medical professionals had cautioned her that pursuing her career as an artist may impede her recovery. "It seemed unfair," they stated, adding that the solution was to "quit your job if you want this to go away."

Halsey went on, "I was diagnosed with a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative illness in 2022, in along with lupus SLE in 2022. Both of which I will probably have for the rest of my life and are being managed or in remission at the moment.

Halsey told the outlet, "Does it always work this way if I spawned in a different decade or parallel universe? Do I become Halsey in the end? Do I get sick all the time if I become Halsey? I was acting out these other worlds."

According to the National Institutes of Health, systemic lupus erythematosus, or just lupus, is a chronic autoimmune disease that develops when the body's immune system targets its own healthy tissues. This attack can damage the skin, joints, heart, lungs, kidneys, blood cells, and brain in addition to causing inflammation.

According to the National Library of Medicine, T-cell lymphoproliferative diseases are an uncommon class of lymphoid tumors that can result in leukemia, skin sores, masses in other organs, and other problems.

