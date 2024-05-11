'Had Great Experience': Miranda Cosgrove Reveals How She Would Like To Wrap Up iCarly After Series Cancellation

Miranda Cosgrove is finally setting the record straight on the hit teen sitcom iCarly, as the 30-year-old actress recently shared her views on how she would like to wrap up the show. Cosgrove played the role of Carly Shay in the 2007 teen sitcom series and later reprised her role in the Paramount+ iCarly reboot.

The 2007 Dan Schneider-created teen sitcom iCarly was revived for a reboot in 2021 and aired for three seasons until the show was canceled in 2023, leaving millions of fans disappointed.

Cosgrove, who played Carly Shay in the series, recently shared her remarks on how she wants to wrap up the show or whether she believes there is still some story left to tell. Speaking with ET, the actress said, "I’d love to still be able to wrap up the story in some way.”

Miranda Cosgrove shares how she wants to wrap up iCarly

Miranda Cosgrove is still hoping that fans will someday be able to see more of iCarly, as the actress recently shared how she would like to wrap up the show's story. Dan Schneider-created teen sitcom iCarly originally ran for a total of six seasons on Nickelodeon (2007–2012), and the show was later picked up for a reboot in 2021, which ran for three seasons on Paramount+ until it was canceled in 2023, leaving fans heartbroken.

Cosgrove recently spoke with ET about her views on her iCarly reboot while attending the special screening of her latest Netflix project, Mother of the Bride. When asked whether she believes there is still more story left to share with the fans of the show after it got canceled in 2023, Cosgrove said, “Maybe, hopefully, someday, we’ll still do it." She continued, “I feel like it would probably be more along the lines of maybe a movie that would kind of wrap it all up or something like that. So, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

Miranda Cosgrove on reprising her role as Carly Shay

The Drake & Josh starrer further told the outlet about her experience playing her popular character and reprising her role in the 2021 iCarly revival. She said, “I had a great experience getting to come back and do it for a few seasons, for sure. But I’d love to still be able to wrap up the story in some way.”

According to reports, in October 2023, the Paramount+ studio spokesperson released a statement announcing the news of the series cancelation, stating, “iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+. The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors, and producers, along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity, and talent.”

