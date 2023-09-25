Had someone said to me...': When Tom Holland admitted 'regret' over not calling Andrew Garfield and making 'amends' after taking over the role of Spider-Man

Tom Holland is one of Hollywood’s up and coming action stars. Proof lies in the roles he essayed in the Spider-Man franchise and Uncharted. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Tom Holland spoke about his experience working on set with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Tom Holland thanked Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire for starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home

In the interview last year, Tom Holland revealed that he was filled with gratitude for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. He shared, “I said to [Maguire and Garfield], ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you for doing this. Thank you for being here. Thank you for elevating Spider-Man in the ways that you have. Thank you for being so gracious and allowing me to share this with you. Thank you for taking a leap of faith and coming back.’ Tobey hadn’t acted in nearly 10 years, so we all embraced each other, and we were all crying because it meant so much to us. And Jon Watts, Amy Pascal and the writers saw this moment between the three of us and were like, ‘Brilliant! Well, now we know how they’re going to say goodbye to each other.’ So essentially, we just reshot that very real moment between the three of us.”

Tom Holland expressed guilt over not calling Andrew Garfield when he bagged Spider-Man

The Uncharted actor also admitted that he felt regret of never having called Andrew Garfield when he took over as Spider-Man. He shared, “Something I can look back on now with a little bit of clarity and regret is that I never called [Garfield] when I took over as Spider-Man. Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would’ve been heartbroken. So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity. It was not only an opportunity for him to make peace with the character and the studio, but it was also an opportunity for me and him to have this moment where we realize we could share this thing. The look on his face when he saves Zendaya [MJ] is totally genuine, and I’m really proud of him.”

Tom Holland will continue to star in the Spider-Man movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will next be seen in a sequel which has been delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

ALSO READ: 'Two beasts is better than in beast': When Tom Holland picked THESE TWO MCU co-stars he'd like to be stuck with on a desert island