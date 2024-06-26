‘Had To Do It’: Justin Timberlake Shares First Post On Social Media Following His DWI Arrest

After creating headlines over his DWI arrest, Justin Timberlake is headed to New York's Madison Square Garden Arena for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The Selfish singer celebrated the moment on Instagram, which marked his first post since his arrest! He also gave a shoutout to the New York Knicks with some tour merch. Check out the post!

Justin Timberlake shares first social media post after DWI arrest

On Tuesday, June 25, the musician, 43, posted a video of him celebrating his New York City performance with new merch in the iconic Knicks team colors—orange and blue. The singer wore a black T-shirt and a cap and held a tour T-shirt to the camera.

"This is so important right now... let's go! Got y'alls Knicks colors," he jokingly said in the video. He captioned the post, "Had to do it,” with a side eye emoji.

Timberlake resumed his tour following the arrest. During his show on Saturday, June 22, at Chicago's United Center, the NSYNC alum thanked the new and longtime fans for their constant support. “Mostly all of us here in this room tonight, in this arena tonight, have grown up together,” he said. “I want each and every one of you to know I've grown up with you."

Timberlake couldn’t find words to express his immense gratitude for the crowd, which has been a “big and beautiful” part of his life. He ended his speech with a humble request to the fans to keep riding with him on this journey.

What caused Timberlake’s arrest?

On Tuesday, June 18, Timberlake was detained for driving while intoxicated or impaired in Sag Harbor on his way to a friend’s house after having dinner at the American Hotel that night. He was charged with one count of DWI and two citations: one for running a stop sign and one for failure to maintain his 2025 BMW in a lane.

There were rumors of certain drugs being found in his bloodstream after a test, which created a frenzy on the internet. However, they were later falsified. A source told People that the singer insisted he only had one drink, and it wasn’t “some wild night out.”

According to Timberlake’s arrest report, he told the arresting officer, “I had one martini, and I followed my friends home.” The singer performed his first show since the arrest on June 21 in Chicago, where he addressed the elephant in the room by saying, "It's been a tough week."

"I know sometimes I'm hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back," he added.

