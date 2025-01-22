‘Had To Evacuate:’ Don Cheadle Shares How He And His Loved Ones Were Affected By L.A. Wildfires

The wildfires that occurred across Los Angeles have had a severe effect on people, causing physical and emotional harm to many residents in the impacted areas. Among many individuals, Don Cheadle also happens to be the one affected by the same.

The Hollywood actor spoke about this when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 20, Monday. The veteran performer revealed that he and his loved ones “had to evacuate” because the fire was close to their place.

The actor mentioned that he lived about five or six blocks from where the fire was! The host of the talk show responded by saying that was very “close.” The Marvel star has not reportedly moved back to his house. He revealed being still out of his residence and just going back there on the day he appeared on the talk show in order to “make sure that everything was everything."

Cheadle told the host that they had “electricity now.” The actor revealed they hopped around hotels after evacuating their home. He revealed that they went to one hotel that ended up getting evacuated.

Cheadle shared that after that he and his loved ones went to another hotel, and they were asked how long they were going to be there as there were many people. He stated that they were asked to leave, after which they left.

As far as his current living situation goes, the actor revealed about staying in the house of one of his friends, who was kind enough to let them stay in his children's room. He added, “So waking up to the Billie Eilish poster on the wall is really nice.”

As per the reports, multiple celebrities who have been affected by this tragic disaster are Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins, Adam Sandler, Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, and many more.

