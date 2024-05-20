'Had To First Make My Story': Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson And More Talk About Creating Horizon An American Saga

While the Cannes Film Festival is moving ahead day by day, premiering some greatest movies, by some of the most acclaimed directors, Kevin Costner spoke of his upcoming Western epic, Horizon: An American Saga.

Talking about Horizon: An American Saga, during the Cannes Festival, he along with the other cast present during the extravagant film festival gave what went down during the production.

Kevin Costner talks about Horizon: An American Saga

Talking to Deadline, Kevin Costner discussed the project ahead of its premiere on Sunday. Costner, who has funded the project with his own money, also co-wrote it with Jon Baird.

Speaking of this movie series, which the Yellowstone actor plans to expand to Chapters 3 and 4, stated, “I feel like I just have to make what I want to make.”

Feeling glad by the people, who are impressed by the movie, Costner addressed the news of Horizon’s sale to most international territories, by stating, “The business, the theatrical distribution, the whole thing sometimes works really beautifully and well.”

He went on to add that his risk was now rewarded, "But I couldn't let it be my guide. I had to first make my story."

Portraying dedication toward his project, he added, “We can’t be consumed with making our pile of money bigger” and that people must stand for what they think is important.

Costner who plays the character named after his son Hayes Logan, stressed that he started it all in 1988. On the other hand, Sienna Miller, who plays the role of Frances Kittredge, showed her interest in the Western classics, while also speaking about Costner.

“I got this call that Kevin wanted to talk to me, and then I got sent four scripts,” Miller said, adding that at first she thought these scripts were speaking of a series. Talking about The Bodyguard actor, she stated, “I’d really go to the ends of the earth for him, I think he’s phenomenal.”

Luke Wilson and Wase Chief about the movie

Luke Wilson plays the role of Matthew Van Weyden in Horizon, speaking to Deadline, he said that his experience with Costner has inspired him greatly.

Wilson said, “Definitely seeing how hard Kevin worked was very inspiring to me, and just kind of made me want to buckle down,” and start working towards a movie “I’d like to get made personally.”

Comparing Kevin Costner’s talent to Clint Eastwood and Steve McQueen, Wilson also called him “a really sensitive guy, and that comes across in this direction.”

Wase Chief, who will be playing Liluye stated, “My dad was actually in Dances With Wolves and Kevin didn’t know that until way later."

Showing trust in Costner’s work, she stated, “I just knew I was going to be in good hands with him,” adding, “Each character has such depth to them.”

