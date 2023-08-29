Haikyuu!!: How to watch volleyball anime in order? Release date, streaming details and more

Volleyball enthusiasts and anime fans, gather around as we dissect the immersive world of Haikyuu, an anime series that has taken the volleyball court by storm and captured the hearts of fans worldwide. With its four anime seasons, a myriad of OVAs, and several movies, the journey might seem as complex as a perfectly executed spike. Fear not, for this report is your roadmap to watching Haikyuu in all its glory.

The Haikyuu!! watch order explained

There are two distinct approaches to watching Haikyuu, each offering a unique perspective on the story's development.

The Chronological Order where you experience the events of the series in the sequence they occur, excluding movies, starting with the first season of Haikyu, OVAs such as Haikyu Lev Genzan and Haikyu vs. Akaten enriches the narrative. Then comes Haikyuu's second season where the evolution of the team is evident catching OVAs like Riku vs. Kuu and Boru no Michi for additional context.

Continuing with Haikyuu's third season where the intense showdowns happen and then concludes with Haikyu To the Top and To the Top Part 2, is the culmination of the team's aspirations.

If you want to experience Haikyuu just as it rolled out, start off with Haikyuu season 1 to lay down the foundation. Then, dive into some special side stories with OVAs and movies like Lev Genzan and Gekijō-ban Haikyuu Owari to Hajimari. Next up, jump into Haikyuu season 2 to see how the team grows and improves.

Get ready for some high-stakes action with the intense matches in Haikyu season 3. Don't forget, there are also these in-between OVAs and movies that give you more to chew on, offering a bigger picture of the whole story.

What are all the platforms where you can stream Haikyuu!!

For viewers eager to immerse themselves in the world of Haikyuu, the primary destination is Crunchyroll. The platform offers subscribers convenient access to the entire spectrum of content, from the main series to the OVAs. It's worth noting that while Netflix features Haikyuu in Japan and India, the United States remains an exception, leaving fans there in suspense.

As you prepare to embark on your Haikyuu journey, armed with this comprehensive report, you're well-equipped to choose your path through the court. Whether you opt for the chronological or release order, remember that each spike, dive, and triumph contributes to the tapestry of the series.

So, grab your virtual popcorn, take a seat in the metaphorical bleachers, and let the volley-filled spectacle of Haikyuu unfold before your eyes.