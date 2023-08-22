Haikyuu movie: New trailer teases Karasuno vs Nekoma; What to expect, release date, streaming details and more

If you've been following the manga closely, you'll know that the epic showdown between Karasuno and Nekoma is on the horizon, and the first teaser trailer for the new Haikyuu!! movie is here to send shivers down your volleyball-loving spine! The anime adaptation of Haruichi Furudate's incredible Haikyuu!! manga has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions, and it's about to reach its peak with these thrilling movies.

The manga recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary, and as if that wasn't enough reason to celebrate, it's also going to conclude its anime journey with a bang. The upcoming films are all set to adapt the final arcs of the series, and the first installment is aptly named Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump.

What's in the Haikyuu store for you?

Alright, gather 'round, 'cause this is where the action's at! Remember that legendary 'Dumpster Battle' between Karasuno and Nekoma? Oh yes, that nail-biting showdown that had us on the edge of our seats! Well, hold onto your hats 'cause that's exactly where the first movie picks up. The third round of Nationals, folks! Karasuno and Nekoma are locking horns once again, and you can bet your lucky volleyball that sparks are gonna fly! This epic rematch sets the stage for the manga's grand finale, and it's just the tip of the iceberg.

Release date? Not dishing that out just yet, but mark September 24th on your calendars, because that's when we're getting the scoop that'll keep us buzzing!

How to prep for the ultimate Haikyuu finale?

For all you newbies diving into the Haikyuu!! universe (welcome, by the way!), fear not! The entire manga saga is all set for your eager eyeballs on Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. Pro tip: grab a subscription and dive in headfirst!

Now, if you're the kind who wants to binge-watch before the grand showdown, guess what? You've got options! HIDIVE and Crunchyroll have your back with all four seasons, movies, and OAD specials. This isn't just about spikes and serves, my friends.

Haikyuu!! is a slice-of-life gem that digs deep into Shoyo Hinata's burning passion for volleyball and his journey to create a powerhouse team, no matter the odds. Talk about an adrenaline rush, right?

As the countdown to the epic release begins, brace yourselves for the volleyball whirlwind like no other. It's game time, peeps!