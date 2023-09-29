Haikyuu!! The Movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump drops new trailer unveiling February '24 premiere; Read INSIDE

Anime enthusiasts and die-hard fans of the sports anime sensation, Haikyuu, have reason to rejoice as the highly anticipated movie, Haikyuu! The movie: The Battle at the Garbage Dump, has finally unveiled its release date. The announcement was made during the Haikyuu!! Festa 2023 event on September 24, accompanied by an official trailer and a captivating key visual.

The artistic bridge between Haikyuu!! Manga and more

Scheduled for release on Friday, February 16, 2024, in Japan, The Battle at the Garbage Dump is set to be a thrilling sequel to the television anime's fourth season. This cinematic installment promises to take fans on an exhilarating ride as it revolves around the monumental clash between Karasuno High and Nekoma High, two of the series' most iconic teams.

The key visual itself is a masterpiece, featuring the dynamic duo of Hinata Shouyo and Kenma Kozume. The image is not just visually stunning but also holds a deep connection to the original manga by Haruichi Furudate. The scene, where Hinata and Kenma face each other, knives in hand, is a direct nod to a panel from the manga—a touch that die-hard fans are sure to appreciate.

Dive into the trailer's flashback and the transformation of Hinata and Kenma

The film's first trailer opens with a nostalgic flashback, recounting the initial encounter between the passionate Hinata and the laid-back Kenma. This meeting marked the beginning of a riveting journey that would lead them to this epic showdown. Despite Kenma's initial indifference towards volleyball, the trailer hints at his transformation into a formidable player, thanks to his rivalry with Hinata.

Fans can also be rest assured knowing that the movie is in the capable hands of Susumu Mitsunaka, known for his work on the anime's first and third seasons. Mitsunaka will not only be directing the movie but will also be responsible for crafting its compelling screenplay.

Furthermore, the movie boasts a talented team of individuals responsible for its visual appeal. Character designs are overseen by Takahiro Kishida, while Takahiro Chiba serves as the chief animation director. With its release date now set, fans eagerly await the chance to witness the exhilarating clash between Karasuno and Nekoma on the big screen come February 2024. Until then, the anticipation and excitement continue to build, ensuring that the “Haikyuu!!” fever remains as intense as ever.

