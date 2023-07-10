Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's passionate PDA continues on romantic Mexican getaway

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Mexican getaway heats up with poolside passion and a steamy dinner date. Get a glimpse of their sizzling PDA

Written by Shazia Ahmed Published on Jul 10, 2023
Image credits: Instagram (both)
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • The lovebirds were spotted out on a romantic dinner date
  • The couple's pool rendezvous included kisses, playful interactions, and capturing fun moments

Hailee Steinfeld, the talented actress, and NFL star Josh Allen continue to make headlines with their sizzling romance. Just one day after their steamy poolside makeout session in Mexico, the couple stepped out for a romantic dinner date, where they couldn't keep their hands off each other. The lovebirds indulged in passionate kisses while enjoying a picturesque oceanside meal during their tropical getaway.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's passionate PDA moment 

Before their intimate dinner, Hailee and Josh had already turned heads with their passionate poolside makeout session. The Hawkeye star stunned in a fiery red bikini, while the NFL player sported checkered swim trunks. The couple's pool rendezvous included kisses, playful interactions, and capturing fun moments on Josh's GoPro camera. Their laughter-filled swim session even involved turning the camera on the photographers present, showing their lighthearted and adventurous spirit.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen (Instagram)

A Budding Romance Unveiled

Hailee stole the spotlight during their dinner date, donning an elegant white dress with colorful patterned sleeves. The 26-year-old actress cozied up to her 27-year-old beau, occasionally nuzzling against him while sharing a quick bite. Josh, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, looked dashing in a white polo shirt and khaki shorts, perfectly complementing Hailee's chic ensemble. The couple's affectionate gestures showcased their undeniable chemistry and deep connection.

While Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, their numerous PDA moments speak volumes. Speculation about their romance began in May, when they were spotted enjoying sushi with friends in New York City. An Instagram photo captured them cozying up, with Josh's arm around Hailee, at Sushi by Boū. Prior to her connection with Josh, Hailee had been linked to Niall Horan and Cameron Smoller in the past.

Beyond her love life, Hailee recently celebrated the premiere of her latest film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where she lends her voice to the character Ghost-Spider. As her career continues to flourish, her blossoming romance with Josh Allen adds another dimension to her exciting journey.

