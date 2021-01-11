Hailee Steinfeld dishes new deets on Hawkeye; Says ‘honoured to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’

Hailee Steinfeld recently opened up about joining the MCU and her new series Hawkeye. Scroll down to see what the actress revealed.

Pitch Perfect star Hailee Steinfeld recently opened up about being a part of the new Hawkeye series that is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe aka MCU. The 24-year-old actress got candid and revelled in her excitement of joining the Marvel universe, she also opened up about her new role as a superhero in the upcoming Disney+ series.

In a candid chat with People magazine, the actress termed lockdown and quarantine as a blessing in disguise, because she had scored such a great role in the Marvel series, she couldn’t bear to keep it to herself. Hailee continued and told the magazine that she is highly honoured to be a part of the MCU family and being connected in a way to all previous MCU stars. When asked about the character, Hailee didn’t dish a lot of details, but she did tell People that the character she’s playing is “an incredible character” and said that is had been been a really fun journey so far.

If you didn’t know, Hailee is all set to star is Marvel’s TV series Hawkeye, and was even spotted filming with co-star Jeremy Renner in New York City in December, weeks before she officially confirmed she was a part of the show. In the upcoming series, Hailee plays Kate Bishop, who in the comics also fights crimes under the “Hawkeye” name. Hailee will star in Hawkeye series alongside Jeremy, Vera Farmiga, and Florence Pugh.

Are you excited about the upcoming series? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned for updates!

ALSO READ: Hailee Steinfeld to drop new song Wrong Direction & fans feel it hints at ex beau Niall Horan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×