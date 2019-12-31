Hailee Steinfeld to drop new song Wrong Direction & fans feel it hints at ex beau Niall Horan

Hailee Steinfeld confirmed she is releasing a new song on January 1. Titled Wrong Direction, fans of One Direction think that the song is about her Niall Horan.

It is going to be a musical start to 2020. From Selena Gomez to Justin Bieber and Halsey, several singers have announced that they are coming up with new music was the earworms. Joining the list is Hailee Steinfeld. The Pitch Perfect star has announced that she is dropping a new song and it seems like it has Niall Horan written all over it. The 23-year-old singer took to social media to announce that she is releasing a new song titled Wrong Direction.

Fans presumed that the song is about the former One Direction singer, whom she dated from 2018 until last year, after Hailee confirmed that the new song is about "heartbreak." Hailee shared the picture of the writing "Wrong Direction" on her Instagram and announced that the song drops on January 1. "1/1," she captioned the picture.

Fans took to the comments section and confessed they are preparing for the diss track. "Am I feeling the shade or what?" asked a fan. "Niall Horan is shook," wrote another fan. "yah that was niall horan," added another social media user. "Is this song Bout

@NiallOfficial ??? We stan!! Spill the tea #onedirection more like #wrongdirection," a Twitter user begged the singer. However, another fan asked Directioners to not jump the gun. "we don’t even know what the song’s about? it could just be about taking the ‘wrong direction’ in life like ‘fucking perfect’ by pink. her shading him like this is too blatant and also, maybe there’s something that happened in that relationship we don’t know about," the fan pointed out.

Hailee's new song comes a year after it was confirmed that she and Horan had parted directions. Speculations of their split made the headlines when Horan chose to do away with a public birthday wish in December. In 2017, he couldn't stop gushing about the singer.

Are you ready for a musical start to 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: One Direction's Niall Horan clarifies dating rumours with Selena Gomez yet again; Details Inside

Read More