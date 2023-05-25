Hailee Steinfeld heaps praise on Taylor Swift, Florence Pugh; Reveals she surrounds herself with strong women

Hailee Steinfeld, the popular Hollywood actor started her career as a child actor. She carved her niche for herself with some unforgettable performances and notable films. Later, she established herself as one of the most sought-after young actresses in the industry and also proved her mettle as a singer. Interestingly, in a recent interview with People, Hailee Steinfeld opened up about how she keeps herself sane in the world of glamour.

She also revealed how she stays 'unapologetically herself' by surrounding herself with strong women. According to Hailee Steinfeld, this move has always ensured that she never loses that grit, and has helped her to be fearless in life. The actress also heaped praises on her closed friends, Taylor Swift and Florence Pugh, in the interview.

Hailee Steinfeld about meeting Florence Pugh

In the interview with People, the young actress opened up about meeting popular actress Florence Pugh on the sets of Hawkeye and revealed that they eventually become best friends. "I'll never forget the moment I met Florence. Watching Florence walk on set like she had been there since day one was incredibly exciting and inspiring. She is so wickedly talented and has the best sense of humor. It's just amazing to be around," explained Hailee Steinfeld, who confirmed that Florence is now a member of her inner circle.

Hailee on her bond with Taylor Swift

The young actress bonded with Taylor Swift during a pre-Oscar party, several years back. However, the duo developed a close friendship after Hailee Steinfeld appeared in Swift's popular music video 'Bad Blood' which was released in 2015. "I mean, you get a call from Ms. Swift and you run to the phone. It doesn't even matter what's about to be said on the other side. You run to the phone, you pick it up," she recalled.

"It was the coolest to be a part of her music video with so many incredibly talented, empowering women. There were three of me that day, too, which was quite cool. To be a part of Taylor's world and her vision was an honor, truly. I’m literally chasing the dates of her Eras tour trying to figure out when I can make it," added Hailee Steinfeld.

