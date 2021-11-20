Hailee Steinfeld OPENS UP on her Marvel debut; Reveals her character is 'completely ambitious'

On Wednesday night, Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner brought some Christmas happiness to Hollywood Boulevard for the premiere of their new Disney+ series "Hawkeye." As per Variety, The event's dress code was "Marvel holiday chic," and fans dressed up in a variety of Christmas sweaters and Santa hats, as well as Hawkeye and Kate Bishop costumes with bows and arrows.

The delightfully exuberant red carpet event was a warm greeting for Steinfeld, who enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old who idolises Hawkeye (and is a pretty excellent archer herself), and becomes his heroic pupil throughout the course of the six-episode series. However, when asked about her character, Hailee said, “It’s really a privilege to be able to play a character that could in any way possibly inspire anyone.”

She further said as per Variety, “Kate Bishop is a character that I would have loved to have had growing up — somebody who is completely ambitious, driven and disciplined, and takes it upon herself to do whatever it is she has to do to achieve her goals,” she continued. “I am very excited for people to meet her.” While Steinfeld is a newcomer to the Marvel Universe, Renner has been portraying Clint Barton aka Hawkeye for almost a decade, first appearing in a cameo in 2011's "Thor" before taking on the role of one of the original six Avengers in their 2012 team-up film. Clint is suffering with the aftereffects of his heroic day job while attempting to reconnect with his family (their disappearance in the Blip is still one of the MCU's most harrowing scenes) during the holidays in the streaming series.

In addition to Kate, "Hawkeye" introduces other new characters with potentially long MCU careers, including Alaqua Cox, who portrays Maya Lopez aka Echo. Meanwhile, Hawkeye will be released on Disney+, on November 24, 2021.

ALSO READ:Hawkeye Trailer: Marvel's upcoming series TEASES a terrible and action packed Christmas; WATCH