Hailee Steinfeld Pregnant: Actress expecting first baby with NFL Quarterback Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld and her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, are preparing to welcome an exciting new chapter in their lives. The Hawkeye actress and the NFL star, both 29, are expecting their first baby together. Steinfeld shared the happy news in a deeply personal way, announcing her pregnancy through her Substack newsletter while celebrating her 29th birthday.

The Pitch Perfect 2 star posted a heartfelt round-up of her 29 favorite moments from the past year. Saving the biggest surprise for last, the actress concluded the list with a video revealing her pregnancy. The intimate clip showed Hailee Steinfeld standing in the snow with her baby bump visible as Allen lovingly kissed her stomach. The couple then smiled and posed together, with Steinfeld wearing a cozy fleece emblazoned with the word “mother,” signaling the joy and pride surrounding the moment.

The video continued with tender, playful visuals as the camera slowly panned out to reveal Steinfeld and Allen holding hands in front of a tiny snowman, adding a whimsical touch to the announcement. Steinfeld is seen wrapped in a fleece embroidered with the word “mother”. Shortly after sharing the news with her fans, the couple posted the same video on Instagram in a joint post, allowing fans around the world to share in their happiness. Allen, who will be playing against the New England Patriots on Sunday, responded in the comments section with a simple but heartfelt message “I love you.”

Steinfeld and Allen’s love story began in 2023, quickly capturing public attention as they balanced their high-profile careers in Hollywood and professional sports. The couple tied the knot this year on May 31 in a beautiful ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. Now, just months into married life, they are preparing to become first-time parents, marking yet another milestone in their growing journey together.

