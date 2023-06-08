Hailee Steinfeld’s relationshsip with Josh Allen: Taking it slow, but it’s going really great,” source says

Hailee Steinfeld is approaching her relationship with Josh Allen at a steady pace after rumors of their romance surfaced last month. In the latest issue of Us Weekly, an insider exclusively reveals that Steinfeld and Allen have been together for about a month and things are progressing exceptionally well. The insider states, "Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it's going really great."

The 26-year-old actress, known for her role in "Pitch Perfect 2," and the 27-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback share a strong chemistry. According to the same insider, they laugh a lot when they are together and their faces are constantly adorned with smiles. It seems that their connection brings them immense joy and happiness.

Despite the deepening bond, Steinfeld is not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on the relationship. The insider explains that this approach stems from Allen's recent breakup with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams. However, Steinfeld is genuinely excited about the possibilities that lie ahead with the athlete. The insider shares, "Josh is the first guy in a while she's been really interested in."

Speculation about Steinfeld and Allen's relationship began in late May when they were spotted together in New York City during the Memorial Day weekend. The rumors gained traction when they were photographed getting out of a black SUV, with Allen wrapping his arm around Steinfeld. They further fueled the speculation by enjoying a sushi date night, documented on social media, and being seen together again in New York. The timing of Steinfeld's new romance coincided with fans noticing changes in Allen's social media presence with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams. As of May, they no longer follow each other on social media, and Williams has deleted their photos together. While Allen and Williams have remained silent about their relationship status, Steinfeld's previous high-profile relationship with Niall Horan ended in late 2018. Now, she looks forward to the possibilities of her new connection with Allen.

