Hailey and Justin Bieber coordinate in Y2K outfits in their new pictures from Hawaiian getaway

In one of the photos shared by the Peaches singer, the couple looked as stylish as ever in their early autumn look. Hailey Bieber can be seen wearing a beige-colored cami crop top with lace trim that she paired along with light blue denim. She completed her look with golden earrings and chunky narrow framed sunglasses.

Justin Bieber, on the other hand, can be seen donning a plain white tank paired with cream sweatpants and the sleeves of a white sweater wrapped around his neck. He completed his look with a white cap worn backwards and sunglasses with thick red frames.

The photo dump also included pictures with Justin's best friend Kelia’s toddler son. In one of the snaps, Justin can be seen lovingly holding the child in his hands while in another snap Hailey Bieber can be seen cradling the young infant on a later nighttime outing. In one of the selfies, the couple can be seen cozying up to one another as they enjoy their time outside. Justin Bieber also uploaded a picture of a local sushi restaurant that they stopped at followed by a single picture of the Kelia’s cute son.

Justin also shared two other photo series on his Instagram as he and Hailey Bieber enjoyed their getaway with friends in Hawaii.

Hailey and Justin Bieber got married in a private ceremony in 2018 and the model recently shared her future plans for starting a family with the singer in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last year. She mentioned that they might start trying for a family in the next couple of years, however, no one knows how long the process is going to be.