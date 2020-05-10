Hailey Baldwin on being compared to Justin Bieber's exes: People have made me feel like less of a woman

Hailey Baldwin gets talking about the constant comparisons with husband Justin Bieber's exes like Selena Gomez and others on their Facebook show. Check out the video here.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got married in 2018, and as can be seen, the two are definitely having a great life together. However, as it turns out, fans of the singer often compare her to his ex-girlfriends and during a recent conversation during their show on Facebook, The Biebers on Watch, Hailey seemed to have let it all out and spoke about how she feels on the constant comparisons. None the less, she maintained dignity and di not name anyone in the video.

The question was how people think they have a say in their relationship and how do they manage as a couple, despite all the things that they have to say. Baldwin went on to reply to the question and said how she things there is a lot she can speak up on this and while she has had a really hard time with a lot of things that people say and the constant comparisons, it makes her feel like less of a woman. She added how it is not easy and she thinks given the fans are really passionate and express their opinion while also adding that she thinks people have a lot to say about something and they go out of their way just to hurt someone since they are going through something themselves.

Watch Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's video here:

She further said how even though that does not help, she does remind herself 'That person is only making me feel that way because they're going through something themselves.' She was how she has spoken about it enough and now, she is at a point where she knows people think they know what has happened in his life and relationships and also know what has happened between their relationship and how they got here, but that is not possible. She spoke about people inventing details of their own and now, she is just like, ' 'Why am I even gonna try to go out of my way to set the record straight where it's really nobody's business and it doesn't matter?... There's so much that people don't know that went behind the scenes.'

Hailey has been subjected to some hatred online because of many fans who ship Justin and ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. During the video, she also spoke about living her life as a public figure when she is not in social isolation. She spoke about feeling how she could have a normal life even though she is someone who belongs to a famous family. However, she added that things changed once she started working and hang out with fellow famous people. She added how it went to a different level altogether once she became a Bieber.

