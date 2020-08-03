  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hailey Baldwin believes husband Justin Bieber had 'a way crazier famous experience really young' than she did

Hailey Baldwin spoke candidly about how her husband Justin Bieber had a crazier experience with fame at a young age compared to her. Read below to know more about what the 23-year-old supermodel had to share on the same.
16249 reads Mumbai
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married since September 2018.Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married since September 2018.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have both been under the limelight from a very young age. While Hailey was Stephen Baldwin's daughter and Alec Baldwin's niece, Justin catapulted into a pop star sensation at the young age of 14 and there was no looking back for him. Particularly for Bieber, the 26-year-old singer had to go through major ups and downs in his career which resulted in him growing up too soon. Now, the two are much happier thanks to their successful marriage but Hailey recently pointed out in an interview with Vogue India regarding her husband's crazy experience with fame.

"To be honest, I don’t really think I was ever famous. Of course, I knew my father was an actor and he was famous to an extent, but if I was to compare how I grew up to how Justin did, he’s had a way crazier ‘famous’ experience really young," the 23-year-old supermodel honestly confessed to Vogue India while talking about how she had a relatively "normal" life. "I got to grow up and get my driver’s license and really be normal until the past three years of my life," Baldwin added.

What do you have to say about Hailey Baldwin's comment on Justin Bieber's early stardom? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber serenades Hailey Baldwin during coffee date with Chance The Rapper; Couple shares a 'mask' kiss

Meanwhile, the lovebirds have been keeping themselves busy by going on road trips and catching up with their close friends like Kendall Jenner, Jayden Smith, Kanye West and Chance The Rapper.

Credits :Vogue India,Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement