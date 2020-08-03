Hailey Baldwin believes husband Justin Bieber had 'a way crazier famous experience really young' than she did

Hailey Baldwin spoke candidly about how her husband Justin Bieber had a crazier experience with fame at a young age compared to her. Read below to know more about what the 23-year-old supermodel had to share on the same.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have both been under the limelight from a very young age. While Hailey was Stephen Baldwin's daughter and Alec Baldwin's niece, Justin catapulted into a pop star sensation at the young age of 14 and there was no looking back for him. Particularly for Bieber, the 26-year-old singer had to go through major ups and downs in his career which resulted in him growing up too soon. Now, the two are much happier thanks to their successful marriage but Hailey recently pointed out in an interview with Vogue India regarding her husband's crazy experience with fame.

"To be honest, I don’t really think I was ever famous. Of course, I knew my father was an actor and he was famous to an extent, but if I was to compare how I grew up to how Justin did, he’s had a way crazier ‘famous’ experience really young," the 23-year-old supermodel honestly confessed to Vogue India while talking about how she had a relatively "normal" life. "I got to grow up and get my driver’s license and really be normal until the past three years of my life," Baldwin added.

Meanwhile, the lovebirds have been keeping themselves busy by going on road trips and catching up with their close friends like Kendall Jenner, Jayden Smith, Kanye West and Chance The Rapper.

