Hailey Baldwin can’t stand husband Justin Biebers’s moustache but he isn’t ready to let go? Find Out

A source has revealed that just like many of his fans, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin can’t stand his moustache. Read on to know more.

Justin Bieber is not ready to let go of his moustache no matter how much hate it attracts on social media and he made it clear in his latest post. But he might have to consider Hailey’s dislike. A source recently told People that Hailey is not fond of his husband’s scruffy upper lip facial hair and it would eventually come off. The insider also added that the moustache makes the singer feel like a rebel and the more people ask him to shave it off, the more he wants to keep it.

He recently collaborated with Instagram star Dude With Sign for a hilarious post promoting his new album which will release on February 14. Seth Phillips, who recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, is famous for posing with cardboard signs with completely random yet funny messages in New York City and then posting them on his Instagram account Dude With Sign. Phillips already has about 5 million followers on the Instagram account and his latest post features Bieber.

In the post, the 25-year-old singer made it clear that the moustache is here to stay no matter what people say. The first picture features Seth with a cardboard sign that read, “Justin shave your mustache” and Justin can be seen next to him with a sign that simply reads “No”. People have been flooding social media with posts asking the singer to get rid of his mustache for a while now. In the next post, Phillips’ cardboard sign reads, “Where is the Album JB?” and Justin’s reads “Feb 14.”

He will drop the album on Valentine’s day and the fans can’t keep calm. In addition to some new songs, the album will feature his already released songs Yummy and Get Me. The song will also feature his collaboration with Travis Scott and Post Malone. He performed his brand new track Intentions, which will also feature in the upcoming film, on the latest episode of SNL.

Credits :People YouTubeInstagram

Read More