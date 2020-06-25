Hailey Baldwin chills with Bella Hadid in Italy after Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations

Days after Justin Bieber denied sexual assault allegations levelled against him, Hailey Baldwin was spotted chilling with her supermodel friend, Bella Hadid, in Italy. Read on to know more.

After practicing social distancing with husband Justin Bieber for months, Hailey Baldwin joined her friend Bella Hadid in Italy. The supermodels were spotted aboard a yacht in Sardinia, Italy after flying into the Mediterranean island on a private jet, People reported. The getaway comes just days after Justin denied the sexual assault allegations that were recently levelled against him. Hailey and Bella wore similar printed bikinis for the chill outing. While Bella went for a pink and yellow two-piece, Hailey wore a zebra-print bikini.

Both were without masks. This is the first time the two are seen hanging out together since the coronavirus shutdown earlier this year. Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Hailey was practicing social distancing with Justin in Canada, while Bella was with her family in Pennsylvania. After getting hit by one of the worst outbreaks of the deadly virus in the world, Italy is slowly trying to go back to how things were and has reopened its borders to tourists.

Earlier this month, a Twitter user accused Justin of sexually assaulting her back in 2014 when Bieber was 20-year-old. Danielle, who did not disclose her last name, stated that she was 'sexually assaulted without consent'. According to the tweets, the incident took place when she was 21 and met the singer at an event in Texas, She stated that she and her friends were invited back to the hotel where the incident took place. The tweets were later deleted. Following this, another woman named Kadi claimed that she too was sexually assaulted by the pop star.

Shortly after the tweets went viral, Justin reflected on the issue and denied the allegations. "I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife [Hailey Baldwin] and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story," Bieber posted on social media.

