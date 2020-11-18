Hailey Baldwin CLARIFIES relationship timeline with Justin Bieber; Says they both had been single for a while

Hailey Baldwin, in an interview, clarified her relationship timeline with husband Justin Bieber, revealing that the couple has been talking for a while before getting back together.

While Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying marital bliss, when they reconciled in 2018, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the timing of their relationship. Moreover, towards the end of 2017, Bieber had reconciled with Selena Gomez only to have things go wary yet again by March of 2018. On the other hand, Baldwin had made heads turn on the MET Gala by walking the red carpet with Shawn Mendes in May, sparking romance rumours.

Ultimately, by June 2018, Justin and Hailey were packing on the PDA before the former went down on his knees and proposed to his ladylove in July. By September, they were officially married! During a recent chat with Ashley Graham for her podcast Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham, the 23-year-old supermodel is now clarifying her and Justin's relationship timeline. "People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together," Baldwin confessed, via Just Jared, and added, "Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out."

Guess that puts all the speculations to rest, once and for all!

ALSO READ: Hailey Baldwin hugs her 'tiny squishy' niece Iris as Kourtney and Kim Kardashian adore the cute snaps

Speaking of speculations, Hailey recently called out a US publication for planning to put up a piece revealing she was pregnant, which she was not. "Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story... I’m not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what’s important, aka the election," Baldwin had written on Instagram Stories and placed three blue heart emoticons to show her support for now US President-elect Joe Biden and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×