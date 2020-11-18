  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hailey Baldwin CLARIFIES relationship timeline with Justin Bieber; Says they both had been single for a while

Hailey Baldwin, in an interview, clarified her relationship timeline with husband Justin Bieber, revealing that the couple has been talking for a while before getting back together.
19696 reads Mumbai
Hailey Baldwin revealed she and Justin Bieber had been talking for a while before getting back togetherHailey Baldwin CLARIFIES relationship timeline with Justin Bieber; Says they both had been single for a while
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying marital bliss, when they reconciled in 2018, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the timing of their relationship. Moreover, towards the end of 2017, Bieber had reconciled with Selena Gomez only to have things go wary yet again by March of 2018. On the other hand, Baldwin had made heads turn on the MET Gala by walking the red carpet with Shawn Mendes in May, sparking romance rumours.

Ultimately, by June 2018, Justin and Hailey were packing on the PDA before the former went down on his knees and proposed to his ladylove in July. By September, they were officially married! During a recent chat with Ashley Graham for her podcast Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham, the 23-year-old supermodel is now clarifying her and Justin's relationship timeline. "People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together," Baldwin confessed, via Just Jared, and added, "Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out."

Guess that puts all the speculations to rest, once and for all!

ALSO READ: Hailey Baldwin hugs her 'tiny squishy' niece Iris as Kourtney and Kim Kardashian adore the cute snaps

Speaking of speculations, Hailey recently called out a US publication for planning to put up a piece revealing she was pregnant, which she was not. "Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story... I’m not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what’s important, aka the election," Baldwin had written on Instagram Stories and placed three blue heart emoticons to show her support for now US President-elect Joe Biden and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham Podcast,Just Jared,Getty Images

You may like these
Justin Bieber calls Hailey Baldwin his 'angel'; Shares a shirtless picture of himself playing basketball
Justin Bieber accused of sexual assault, denies allegations in series of tweets including then GF Selena Gomez
Is Selena Gomez’s latest song Feel Me a diss track for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin? Find Out
Justin Bieber alludes to Selena Gomez: In my previous relationship, I went off and just was being reckless
Changes: 7 lyrics from Justin Bieber's album that references his 'true love' Hailey Baldwin & ex Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez REVEALS she was surrounded by her friends on Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's wedding; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement