Hailey Baldwin CONFESSES she and Justin Bieber 'wouldn't even be together' if it wasn't for their 'faith'

Hailey Baldwin revealed to Insecure star Yvonne Orji how their "faith" is "the biggest thing" in her and Justin Bieber's flourishing relationship.

Hailey Baldwin spoke candidly about her faith with Insecure star Yvonne Orji during A Conversation With's latest episode. During the deep chat, Hailey shared how their "faith" is "the biggest thing" in her flourishing relationship with husband Justin Bieber. "They ask me all the time, 'What would you say is the biggest thing in your relationship? You guys are really happy.' And I'm like, 'It's our faith.' It's what we believe in. If we didn't have that, we wouldn't even be here. We wouldn't even be together," Baldwin confessed, via E! News.

Moreover, the 24-year-old supermodel also touched upon the "super judgmental" comments she reads about herself on social media, even from some fans who share the same Christian background as her. "I've met Christian people that are just super judgmental and made me feel like I'm a bad person because I don't live my life the way they think I should live my life. And I felt weird about posting certain photos of myself or feeling like, 'People in the church are gonna see this. Am I doing something wrong? Am I setting a bad example?'"

However, having complete faith in herself, Baldwin answered her own question, "And the reality is—no."

Meanwhile, Hailey and Justin, who reconciled their relationship, got engaged and married in 2018, continue their blissful married life journey, if their Instagram photos of love are an indication.

Credits :Hailey Rhode Bieber YouTube

