Hailey Baldwin gets candid about her realistic approach when it comes to having kids with Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are surely consumed by major baby fever! In several interviews, the lovebirds have spoken openly about how they wish to start a family in the near future as we've witnessed how caring they are toward the tiny tots in their respective families. In a chat with Harper's Bazaar, Hailey got candid about her realistic approach when it comes to having kids with the 28-year-old Grammy-winning musician...

While talking about the effort her loving husband puts into their romance (and fashion!), Hailey Baldwin gushed about how Justin Bieber is "still the person that I wanna be rushing back to." While Baldwin's demanding modelling job has her getting on a plane and flying off to different countries, she "can't wait to come back and hang out" with the love of her life. As for why the romance for the married couple still feels fresh, the 25-year-old supermodel explains, "And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work." This was seen when Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were by each other's side during their respective recent health scares. As they say, in sickness and in health!

Hailey Baldwin is also well aware of the fact that having kids with the Sorry singer will also take a whole lot of work: "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

We can bet that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are going to be the ultimate doting parents to their future bundle of joys!

For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in November 2018. While pregnancy rumours have surrounded the couple ever since, it might still be some time before the couple welcomes a new addition to their loving family.

