Hailey Baldwin is grateful for her 'sunshine' Justin Bieber as couple share a kiss amidst quarantine period

Hailey Baldwin took to her Instagram page to share a romantic selfie with her husband and quarantine partner, Justin Bieber. The married couple looks lovestruck as they share a gentle kiss. Check out Justin and Hailey's photo below.

2020 has not even finished it's first half yet and it almost feels like a decade due to the coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the entire world! The positive cases and death toll have shot up to an all-time high and it's only getting worse. As a key precautionary measure, people have been put on lockdown mode and asked to endure the lifestyle of self-quarantining. No matter who you are, rules have to be followed to divert the medical crisis.

Amongst those who are self-quarantining together are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who are stationed in their home in Canada. Thanks to their Instagram pages, fans have been in touch with them through various Instagram Lives hosted by the 26-year-old singer. Hailey took to her Instagram page to share a romantic selfie of the couple, as they caught some much needed sunshine and leaned in for a gentle kiss. While the 23-year-old model donned a red and white hoodie, Justin wore a military green hoodie.

Check out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's romantic selfie during their self-quarantine period below:

Hailey wrote, "Grateful for some sunshine today."

Justin's mother Pattie Mallette and step-mother Chelsey Bieber left heart emoticons for the lovely couple.

We adore this couple and how!

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez LIKED a shirtless photo of Justin Bieber; Fans feel her Instagram was hacked

Meanwhile, Justin recently made the announcement that the 2020 dates for the Changes Tour have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. "The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe," Bieber had tweeted earlier.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More