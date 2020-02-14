Hailey Baldwin gushes over husband Justin Bieber’s new album Changes: Could not be more in love with you

Hailey Baldwin can’t stop gushing over her husband Justin Bieber’s new album. Read on to know what she had to say.

After months of teasing his highly anticipated album, Justin Bieber finally gave his fans what they wanted on Valentine’s Day, and so far, the response has been extremely positive. His album Changes is trending on social media and people can’t stop talking about it, and neither can his wife Hailey Baldwin. The 23-year-old model congratulated her husband for the album in a sweet note. Unable to hide her excitement, Hailey said she is happy that the people finally got to hear the album and that she is proud of him.

“Couldn’t be more happy that people can finally hear this album.. could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you. congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby. #CHANGES,” she wrote. The album is basically a love letter to his wife and, while introducing his album during an event, the singer reportedly dedicated all the songs to her. It’s no coincidence that Justin decided to drop his album, first in the last 4 years, on Valentine's Day.

In the weeks leading up to the release the singer kept feeding his fans with some of his songs from the album. He dropped his singles Yummy last month and it was an overnight hit. Following this, he released Get Me, which also featured Kehlani, Later released Intentions featuring Quavo. The album also features collaborations with Travis Scott and Post Malone. On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Justin performed Yummy and Intentions for the first time on live television.

