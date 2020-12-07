Hailey Baldwin has a strong shoulder to lean on in husband Justin Bieber in their cosy romantic selfie

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hailey Baldwin posted a selfie with her man Justin Bieber as the married couple cuddles close. Check out the cutesy snap below.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are amongst the cutest young celebrity couples to be married and enjoying marital bliss to the fullest. From spending their quarantine period together and even going on road trips to meet their famous friends, the fans who ship the lovebirds get plenty of content to coo over, thanks to Bieber and Baldwin's happening Instagram page.

Taking to Instagram Stories recently was Hailey herself, who shared a romantic cosy selfie with her boo Justin much to the admiration of her followers. In the snap, you can see JB providing a strong, warm shoulder for his ladylove to lean on. Moreover, while Hailey holds on to her man and looks at the camera with the cutest expression on her face, Justin stares off into the distance with a pondering look on his. We're curious to know what's on the Intentions singer's mind! Any guesses, Beliebers?!

Check out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's comfy selfie below:

We adore this couple and how!

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber CALLS OUT fan asking Selena Gomez stans to 'bully' Hailey Bieber: This sad excuse of a human

Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin had spoken very candidly about why he and Hailey are waiting it out before having kids and starting a family. "I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do... I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three," Bieber confessed and revealed further to Ellen DeGeneres, "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she is just not ready yet. And I think that’s okay."

