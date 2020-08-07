Hailey Baldwin on her romantic quarantine period with husband Justin Bieber: Well, we didn't make any babies

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spoke candidly about spending time together as a married couple during their quarantine period. Read below to know what the lovebirds had to share on the same.

Next month, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary. You would assume by now that the honeymoon phase must have been long over but for these lovebirds, the quarantine period has gotten them much closer than ever before. From spending quality time at home to eventually going on road trips and catching up with their famous friends, thanks to Instagram, fans of the pair have gotten an inside look at what they've been up to these past few months.

During a virtual panel session for PaleyFest LA about their YouTube docuseries Seasons, the couple spoke candidly about their quarantine period. "Well, we didn't make any babies, so that's that," Baldwin quipped, via Entertainment Tonight, possibly talking about the various celebrity couples who have either welcomed or will welcome a baby into the world while on quarantine mode. "We're still pretty newly married. I mean, we'll celebrate two years in September. We've just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper. We've been road tripping... just staying social distancing," Bieber added.

"It's just the two of us," Hailey concluded.

Meanwhile, the Intentions singer recently took to Instagram to reveal that he and the 23-year-old supermodel got baptised together. "The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life. Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family," JB shared as he posted some intimate snaps from the religious ceremony.

