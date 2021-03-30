Hailey Baldwin honours Justin Bieber's song, Peaches, by getting a matching peach tattoo with him

Hailey Baldwin gets a matching peach tattoo with husband Justin Bieber in honour of his song Peaches from the new album, Justice.

Justin Bieber recently flaunted a new tattoo on his neck which he got in reference to his new song, Peaches, which is a part of his latest album, Justice. While Justin shared a picture of the tattoo on his Instagram over the weekend, it turns out his wife, Hailey Baldwin, too has gotten a matching tattoo along with her hubby. The model debuted her new peach tattoo on Instagram on Monday, after visiting the famous tattoo artist Dr. Woo. Hailey, who is known to be super supportive of Bieber, once again cheered him by getting a matching tattoo with him.

Hailey shared a picture on Instagram, flaunting her peach tattoo that is placed just below her elbow. Bieber also tagged Dr. Woo, the famous tattoo artist who also designed Justin's tattoo. Recently, Justin's mother also reacted to his new tattoo on Instagram as she commented in a typical motherly fashion and asked if him if he didn't have enough tattoos already that he added a new one. We wonder what her reaction will be to Hailey getting the same one.

Recently, Hailey in an interview with Elle revealed a tattoo she regrets having. The model is known to have inked several small tattoos including a J on her ring finger. Hailey revealed that she regrets having carved a handgun tattoo that she got when she was a teenager and would not have done it now. Baldwin recalled getting the gun tattoo in 2015, way before she supported the gun control movement. As for Justin and Hailey's new matching peach tattoos, the couple's fans have now found a new reason to worship the couple's love and commitment even more.

