Hailey Baldwin hugs her 'tiny squishy' niece Iris as Kourtney and Kim Kardashian adore the cute snaps

Hailey Baldwin couldn't help but cutely squish her niece Iris Aronow while taking some adorable snaps which was shared by the 23-year-old supermodel on Instagram.

Hailey Baldwin's sister Alaia Baldwin and her husband Andrew Aronow had welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Iris Elle Aronow on July 17, 2020. On various occasions, Hailey and Justin Bieber have gotten to spend time with baby Iris and you can see the glee in their expressions whenever they get to spend time with the tiny munchkin.

Taking to her Instagram page recently was Hailey, who shared the sweetest snaps with her niece calling Iris, "My tiny squishy girl," as her caption with a cute smiley emoticon. In the photos shared, you see the 23-year-old supermodel hugging Iris really close, up to the point of squishing her cheeks. While Baldwin stares into the distance, Iris is seen giving the most adorable goofy expressions as she stares straight into the camera. Hailey also kept it super comfortable in a cosy white crop top paired with denim shorts while her hair was left open in curls with a center parting. We wonder if it Hailey's hubby dearest who was the photographer behind the cute pictures!

Check out Hailey Baldwin's heartwarming snaps with her niece Iris Aronow below:

We can't stop cooing over this aunt-daughter duo!

ALSO READ: Hailey Baldwin shares snaps from her & Justin Bieber's pizza night; Kylie Jenner says she's coming next month

Meanwhile, amongst the many celebrities who dropped a 'like' on Hailey's latest IG posts were Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Normani and Ananya Panday. Besides liking the photos, Alaia left several cute emoticons in the comments section including a red heart.

Recently, Hailey called out at a news publication while clarifying that she's not pregnant. "Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story... I’m not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what’s important, aka the election," Hailey wrote on Instagram Stories along with three blue heart emoticons to show her support to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×