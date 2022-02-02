Hailey Baldwin opens up on having kids with Justin Bieber: Definitely no kids this year

Hailey Bieber has revealed how her parenting plans have evolved after marrying Justin Bieber in September 2018. The 25-year-old model, who features on the cover of WSJ Magazine told the publication that she's changed her mind about when she and husband Justin Bieber want to have a kid.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think," Hailey said as per PEOPLE. After Baldwin and Bieber married in 2018, they both expressed a wish to conceive a baby. The 27-year-old Justice rapper earlier said that he hoped to "start trying" for a kid last year. However, Baldwin told the WSJ that while she is still young, she wants to achieve more before raising a family.

"There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby," she explained. "Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?" Baldwin added, "I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I'm like, I'm still super, super young!"

However, Hailey's husband Justin told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview that his wife still had goals she wanted “to accomplish as a woman,” adding, “I think she is just not ready yet, and I think that’s OK. … I’m going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

