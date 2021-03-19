Hailey Baldwin opens up on how online hate 'terrorised' her, reveals why she felt like 'hiding' after marriage.

From her wedding with Justin Bieber to their fights to social media's impact, Hailey Baldwin got candid in her latest interview.

Hailey Baldwin is appearing on the cover story of Elle April issue and the model is opening up about various things close to her heart. From her marriage with Justin Bieber to their fights to social media's impact, Hailey got candid in her latest interview. Revealing that the first few months of her wedding to Justin felt extremely intrusive, Hailey wondered why was there no anonymity.

Speaking to Elle, she said, "In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide. I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my a**.’ I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’" With fans and the paparazzi wanting to know every small detail about the couple, Hailey revealed that online hate only kept growing.

The trolling got to a point where the model simply could not take it and decided to switch off the comments section on Instagram. Now, only those Hailey follows can comment on her photos and videos on Instagram. Revealing how this online hate terrorised her, Hailey told Elle, "I remember someone telling me that (turning off the public comments) really lowers your engagement. And I was like, ‘I could give a f*** about engagement! People are terrorizing me. Engagement, enschagement. I don’t care!’"

Apart from dropping adorable photos with her singer husband, Hailey has used her social media power and reach for various causes like education and voter rights in the last few months.

Credits :Elle

