Hailey Baldwin pens a heartfelt tribute for husband Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday; Read her sweet note

Looks like Hailey Baldwin is counting 28 years worth of blessings. On Tuesday, Justin Bieber celebrated his 28th birthday, and his model wife paid homage to the singer through social media.

"Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you," she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of sweet photos of the couple from various occasions. "I love you.. here's to 28," Baldwin, 25, ended the post. Unfortunately, as per PEOPLE, last week, a Bieber representative acknowledged that he and others on his staff had tested positive for COVID-19, and that his Las Vegas gig had been rescheduled until June.

Check out her post here:

However, during a recent cover interview for the Spring Women's Fashion edition of WSJ Magazine, the supermodel revealed that she has changed her mind about when she wants to have a kid. "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think."

Meanwhile, Baldwin turned 25 in November, and the "Ghost" singer wished his "queen" a happy birthday on social media. Along with a picture carousel of the pair on Instagram, Bieber wrote, "To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife."

