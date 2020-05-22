Hailey Baldwin puts ‘crazy’ plastic surgery speculations to rest; Says ‘I've never touched my face’

Hailey Baldwin slammed people for spreading fake plastic surgery rumours about her. Here’s what she had to say.

Hailey Baldwin is in no mood to entertain any more plastic surgery speculations and the 23-year-old took to social media to slam people for spreading false rumours. An account on Instagram posted a side by side by side picture of the model back when she was a teen and a heavily photoshopped recent one. While a few of her fans defended the model stating that the second picture was edited, Hailey decided to take the matters in her hand and put an end to the ‘crazy’ rumour.

She criticised the Instagram page for using an edited picture to make her look bad. “Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists! This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I’ve never touched my face so If you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy,” she wrote in the comment section. The photo has now been deleted, Just Jared reported.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid also reflected on the speculations about injecting fillers in her face. She stated that she has always had high and 'plump' cheeks since she was a baby and people think she uses fillers. During an Instagram Live with Maybelline the 25-year-old supermodel said, "People think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round? I've had this since I was born". Gigi recently confirmed that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

ALSO READ: Lisa Kudrow on how her Friends character Phoebe would spend quarantine: Her place would be full of art things

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×